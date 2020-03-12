Coronavirus: Armenia isolates 57 people after three new cases confirmed
March 12, 2020 - 15:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 57 people have been quarantined in Armenia after the country reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post that all the people who had been in close contact with the new patients have been identified and isolated.
The 57 individuals are joining 32 other who had earlier been isolated in a five-star hotel in the resort ski town of Tsaghkadzor.
Four people have so far been diagnosed with the virus, all of them having arrived in the country by air wither from Iran or from Italy.
