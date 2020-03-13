Canadian PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus
March 13, 2020 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus, a statement from the prime minister's office says, according to the BBC.
"She will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," it read.
The couple is now self-isolating.
Trudeau is in good health and has no symptoms, according to his office, but he will remain in isolation for 14 days.
There are no plans at present for Mr Trudeau to be tested for coronavirus.
"The prime minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow (Friday)," his office said.
There are currently approximately 103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Canada.
A number of politicians around the globe have been self-isolating in recent days after coming into possible contact with the virus, including five senior US Republicans and a Canadian cabinet minister.
Photo: AP
