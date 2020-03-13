Armenia: Confirmed coronavirus cases jump to eight
March 13, 2020 - 15:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia announced two new coronavirus cases on Friday, March 13, taking the total number of infections to eight.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said the two cases have been in contact with one of the three patients who had arrived in the country from Italy several days earlier.
More than 80 people have been isolated in the country, and all those arriving from affected areas have been advised to self-quarantine.
