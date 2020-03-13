Azerbaijani reports four new coronavirus cases
March 13, 2020 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Four Azerbaijani citizens who returned from Iran and Italy were found to be infected with coronavirus, Trend reported on Friday, March 13
According to the country’s Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, the four are placed in special treatment hospitals.
On Thursday, Azerbaijan announced its first death from the virus when a 51-year old woman, died in the country after returning from Iran, where she underwent medical treatment.
At least 15 cases of the new virus have been recorded in Azerbaijan so far.
