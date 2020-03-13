Total of 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Armenia
March 13, 2020 - 23:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus in Armenia jumped to 13 on Friday, March 13 evening, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post.
On Friday, two people, who had had close contact with a previously confirmed case, tested positive for the virus, one case arrived in the country from France, while two others were diagnosed with the disease just hours before being released from quarantine.
28 people isolated after the first case was announced will be sent home shortly, Torosyan said.
According to him, all the patients are in satisfactory condition, but one of them has pneumonia.
