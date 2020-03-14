Georgia reports first recovery from coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first patient with coronavirus has recovered in Georgia, confirms a lab examination carried out on Friday, March 13, JAM News reports.

“This is a very happy event. But according to the rules, a re-examination should be carried out within 24 hours. If it confirms the results of the first, then it will be possible to state that the person has really recovered,” said Marina Ezugbaia, the medical director of the infectious diseases hospital.

In Georgia, the first case of coronavirus was recorded on February 26: while crossing the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, a 50-year-old man who was in Iran was detained and taken to hospital.

Currently, 30 people are infected with coronavirus in Georgia, 314 people are in quarantine, and 63 patients are under inpatient monitoring.