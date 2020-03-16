Armenia: Confirmed coronavirus cases now at 30

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has reported a total of 30 infections with the novel coronavirus as of Monday, March 16 morning. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said both cases have been in contact with previously infected people.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, meanwhile, that the government has started discussions on declaring a state of emergency in the country. He said that if approved, the state of emergency will not cause much inconvenience to the population.

Torosyan had earlier revealed that Armenia’s first confirmed patient has tested negative for the second time and will be discharged shortly.