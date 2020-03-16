Armenia PM tests negative for coronavirus
March 16, 2020 - 09:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Pashinyan himself revealed on Facebook.
The Prime Minister said on Sunday, March 15 evening that he took one more coronavirus test after finding out he had been in close contact with a person carrying the disease.
Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, first tested negative days earlier. The couple had opted to self-quarantine after an aide to the Brazilian president had tested positive for the virus. Hakobyan had met the First Lady of Brazil on March 7. In Armenia, 30 cases have been announced so far, while one patient has recovered from the virus.
