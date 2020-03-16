Coronavirus toll on the rise globally; Italy reports big jump in deaths

PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has killed more than 6,400 worldwide, CNN reports citing an estimate from John Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.

Italy reported 368 new deaths from the coronavirus while the number of confirmed cases rose to 24,747, the country's civil protection authority said, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran announced more than 100 people had died in the past 24 hours, with the confirmed cases nearing 14,000. Tehran said its fight against the outbreak was being severely hampered by US sanctions.

The Spanish government’s official coronavirus death toll rose by 152 overnight to 288. The number of infected rose by 2,000 cases to 7,753. Schools across the country are closed, keeping millions of children at home. Social gatherings are banned, Reuters reports.

In France, the number of deaths from the virus increased by more than a third on Sunday to 127 and more than 5,423 have been infected.

There are over 3,400 coronavirus infections in the United States, according to a count by CNN Health, and 65 people have died.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, has set up a new taskforce to lead the country's fight against the coronavirus with 63 recorded cases as of Sunday.

Turkey has identified 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 18, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.

Governments are shutting down schools and other educational institutions, as well as limiting travel - both inward and outward - to curb the movement of people and introducing new restrictions on arrivals from overseas.