Afghan immigrant stabbed for "bringing coronavirus to Turkey"
March 16, 2020 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish man has stabbed an Afghan immigrant three times in Turkey’s Konya province, accusing the man of "bringing the coronavirus to Turkey", Ahval says․
The Afghan man identified only with his first name, Habibullah, was fishing at a lake when a man, identified with his initials U.G., approached him and picked a fight, shouting, “Are you bringing the coronavirus here?”, İhlas News Agency reported.
Suffering three stab wounds in total, Habibullah was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.
U.G. was detained by the police, who announced later that the attacker had mental health issues.
Turkey has identified 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 18, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.
