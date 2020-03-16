Barcelona Armenian cab drivers offer free rides to healthcare personnel
March 16, 2020 - 19:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Taxi drivers of Barcelona offer free rides to healthcare personnel as the novel coronavirus is spreading across the globe.
"In these difficult times, Taxi drivers from the Armenian community of Barcelona offer free travel to healthcare personnel within Barcelona and its metropolitan area," Asociación Armenia en Catalunya Ararat said on Facebook.
The phone numbers of almost a dozen Armenian drivers have also been revealed in the post.
Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,744 on Monday and the number of fatalities rose to 297, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency center.
