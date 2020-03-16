Wizz Air postpones launch of Vilnius-Yerevan route due to coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Wizz Air announced Sunday, March 15 that all flights to and from Lithuania, including those bound for Yerevan, Armenia, will be cancelled starting from March 17.

This decision was made as governments of different countries close their borders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Vilnius-Yerevan direct flight scheduled for March 20 is postponed indefinitely, the Embassy of Armenia in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said in a Facebook post.

The carrier’s website, however, is open for bookings from as early as April 3.

If passengers bought tickets directly through wizzair.com or the company's mobile application, 120% of the amount will be automatically returned to their Wizz Air accounts, which can be used to purchase airline services and products within 24 months.

Passengers will receive separate letters with all the necessary information about what needs to be done so that the money is returned to the bank account. In this case, customers will receive 100% of the amount.

If passengers bought tickets through travel agencies, including online travel agencies, they must contact the company from which they purchased the tickets.

Worldwide infections have grown to more than 87,000, according to the Johns Hopkins university tracker, while cases inside China, stood at 80,860 as of Monday, March 16, according to the Chinese National Health Commission.