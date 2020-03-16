Pashinyan: Armenia can treat up to 1500 coronavirus patients

PanARMENIAN.Net - 310 people have been quarantined in Armenia, and there is capacity for 400 more, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday, March 16.

According to him, at the moment the country can simultaneously treat 800-1000 patients in two hospitals, while two reserve facilities are being prepared.

All in all, up to 1500 patients can be treated at the same time, although the PM expressed hope that no such thing will be needed.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said, meanwhile, that there are 334 working medical ventilators in the country.

The Armenian government on Monday approved a proposal to declare a 30-day state of emergency in the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

300 people have been isolated in the country so far, with 30 confirmed cases overall.