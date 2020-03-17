World's best university go online amid coronavirus outbreak
March 17, 2020 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Daniel Stanford, an education and multimedia professor at DePaul University, has been collecting resources put out by universities to help faculty shift to online teaching, Wabe says.
The platform is now available to public who can study the course from home, given the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
His list includes courses offered by the best educations institutions of the world, such as Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University, as well as learning management systems like Blackboard, videoconferencing programs like Zoom or Shindig, lecture capture tools like Kaltura, and free online course platforms like Coursera.
More than 20 U.S. colleges have canceled in-person classes due to coronavirus. The colleges enroll a total of more than 200,000 students, and include Columbia University, Princeton University, Rice University, Stanford University, Hofstra University and the University of Southern California, plus the University of Washington and a clutch of community colleges in Washington state.
