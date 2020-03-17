WHO reports 14,000 new global coronavirus cases overnight
March 17, 2020 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 167,500, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its report on Tuesday, March 17, according to NDTV.
A total of 167,511 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 13,903 new ones over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the global death toll rose by 862 to 6,606.
Cases of the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been reported in over 130 countries, including Armenia, where 52 people have been infected so far.
