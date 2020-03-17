Armenian church disinfected in Istanbul

PanARMENIAN.Net - Specialists in protective suits sprayed disinfectant in the Armenian church of St. Stepanos in Istanbul, Turkey, as the world is fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Erol Cinar, a member of the church's Board of Trustees, said they are worried about many adults visiting the church.

According to him, they have been disinfecting the church for four consecutive months.

Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its report on Tuesday.