Henrikh Mkhitaryan "in negotiations" to quit Arsenal for Roma
March 17, 2020 - 15:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma are already making moves to ensure midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's loan switch from Arsenal becomes permanent, Mirror reports.
The Armenian, who only spent 18 months at the Emirates, headed for Italy in the summer as he looked to resurrect his career.
And now the Italians want to keep the playmaker but several pieces of the jigsaw still need to fall into place as negotiations begin, reports Gazetta dello Sport .
Mkhitaryan has struggled since he came to England with Manchester United in 2016.
Arsenal are not desperate to keep the midfielder but much will rest on how much they want for the 31-year-old.
Roma will also be wary about the length of contract the player requests given his age. The Italians will supposedly rebuff Mkhitaryan if he seeks a three-year deal.
Injuries have been an issue for the Borussia Dortmund man meaning he has made just 16 appearances, although he has still scored seven times.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia bans citizens of 16 countries amid coronavirus outbreak Armenia has banned citizens of 16 countries from entering Armenia in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 12; Country total now at 64 Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook that half of new had already been isolated.
Armenian church disinfected in Istanbul Erol Cinar, a member of the church's Board of Trustees, said they are worried about many adults visiting the church.
WHO reports 14,000 new global coronavirus cases overnight A total of 167,511 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 13,903 new ones over the past 24 hours.