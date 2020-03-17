Henrikh Mkhitaryan "in negotiations" to quit Arsenal for Roma

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma are already making moves to ensure midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's loan switch from Arsenal becomes permanent, Mirror reports.

The Armenian, who only spent 18 months at the Emirates, headed for Italy in the summer as he looked to resurrect his career.

And now the Italians want to keep the playmaker but several pieces of the jigsaw still need to fall into place as negotiations begin, reports Gazetta dello Sport .

Mkhitaryan has struggled since he came to England with Manchester United in 2016.

Arsenal are not desperate to keep the midfielder but much will rest on how much they want for the 31-year-old.

Roma will also be wary about the length of contract the player requests given his age. The Italians will supposedly rebuff Mkhitaryan if he seeks a three-year deal.

Injuries have been an issue for the Borussia Dortmund man meaning he has made just 16 appearances, although he has still scored seven times.