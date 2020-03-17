Armenia: 2000 volunteers respond to Health Ministry’s call to action
March 17, 2020 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 2000 volunteers have responded to the Health Ministry’s call to action as Armenia is fighting to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
64 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Armenia so far, and hundreds of people who have been in close contact with them have been isolated. Also, the first person to have contracted the virus has recovered.
The Ministry announced the temporary cessation of volunteer recruitment on Tuesday, March 17.
College students, nurses, psychologists and social workers, as well as translators, database fillers, drivers and people willing to deliver food and medicine were encouraged to contact health authorities.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday, and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
