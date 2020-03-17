Armenia bans citizens of 16 countries amid coronavirus outbreak
March 17, 2020 - 16:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Tuesday, March 17 banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In particular, citizens of China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom will be unable to visit Armenia.
However, Armenian citizens returning from the countries in question will not be banned but will immediately be quarantined for a 14-day period.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post that cargo transportation will continue uninterrupted.
The measures are taken as part of the state of emergency the country declared on Monday.
So far, 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been announced in the country.
Top stories
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan "in negotiations" to quit Arsenal for Roma The Armenian, who spent 18 months at the Emirates, headed for Italy in the summer as he looked to resurrect his career.
Fourth Armenian qualifies for Tokyo Olympics Boxer Koryun Soghomonyan defeated Israel’s Davit Alaverdyan at the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Armenian church disinfected in Istanbul Erol Cinar, a member of the church's Board of Trustees, said they are worried about many adults visiting the church.
WHO reports 14,000 new global coronavirus cases overnight A total of 167,511 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 13,903 new ones over the past 24 hours.