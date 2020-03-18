Venice canals running clear as coronavirus lockdown eases pollution

PanARMENIAN.Net - As the nationwide lockdown in Italy enters its second week due to the coronavirus outbreak, Venice's canals appear to be crystal clear. A video published Ruptly shows the canals enjoying "some unexpected side effects from the coronavirus lockdown." The lagoon city is usually beaming with tourists on gondolas and motorboats.

Cruise ships and motorboats that caused pollution are nowhere to be seen, and deserted alleys are a common feature in the once-overcrowded city.

Italy on Tuesday, March 18 added more than 3,500 new positive cases, bringing its total to 31,506. In addition, another 345 people with the virus have died, bringing Italy’s total deaths to 2,503.