Russia confirms coronavirus in person arriving from Armenia
March 20, 2020 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A citizen who arrived in Krasnodar, Russia from Armenia has coronavirus and is receiving inpatient treatment at a Sochi hospital, according to the regional operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus,
Health authorities said the circle of contacts of the patient in the territory of Krasnodar has already been identified, and everyone who has been exposed to the person carrying the virus has been isolated.
According to Interfax, the person is under the age of 25 and contacted the virus from a relative infected with the disaeas.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 14 overnight to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning․
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
