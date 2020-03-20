Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20

PanARMENIAN.Net - Wizz Air will make its maiden flight from Armenia on Friday, March 20 when the carrier launches its Yerevan-Vienna route at 8:25 pm local time (GMT+4), the Civil Aviation Committee said in a Facebook post.

Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens are banned to visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In particular, citizens of China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom will be unable to visit Armenia for now.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in the country.