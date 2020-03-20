OSCE Minsk Group urges Karabakh conflict sides against provocations
March 20, 2020 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have urged the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to reaffirm their commitment to strictly observe the ceasefire and refrain from provocations that could further raise tensions.
Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States are the co-chairs of the Minsk Group, tasked to mediate negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Karabakh (Artsakh).
The co-chairs revealed that the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has suspended monitoring exercises due to the exceptional situation created by the spread of COVID-19,
"Recognizing that the region’s medical resources should be dedicated exclusively to combating the spread of the virus and treating those affected, we urge the sides to exercise the greatest possible restraint to lessen the risk of escalation including by making maximum use of the existing direct communication links," a statement dated March 19 reads.
"Despite the heavy restrictions on international travel, the co-chairs will continue their mediation efforts without interruption, remaining in close contact with each other and with the sides."
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 14 overnight to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning, the country's Health Ministry reveals.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. Senators sold stocks before markets dropped Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler denied that they kept the public in the dark about the scale of the threat.
Armenia: 80% of coronavirus cases related to two primary carriers The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20 Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Coronavirus: 136 cases reported in Armenia overall The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 14 overnight to reach 136 in total.