France's Nice to close Promenade des Anglais over coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The mayor of the southeastern French city of Nice said on Friday, March 20 he will be closing Nice’s famous Promenade des Anglais as part of measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak spread, Reuters reports.

Christian Estrosi also told France’s LCI TV that he was considering whether to implement curfew measures in Nice.

“I am considering a curfew order as early as tonight, excluding of course the priority staff that we also have to take care of,” Estrosi, who has himself tested positive for the virus, added.

France on Tuesday put its 67 million people under lockdown in efforts to curb the spread of virus that infected worldwide more than 245,000 people with a death toll exceeding 10,028.

The Promenade des Anglais is a large promenade along the Mediterranean sea. It was built in the eighteenth century when the English aristocracy used to spend the winter season in Nice.