Yerevan Wine Days pushed back September 4 and 5
March 21, 2020 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2020 edition of Yerevan Wine Days has been pushed back four months to September 4 and 5, people behind the event said.
The gathering, originally set for May 1 and 2, has probably been rescheduled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country,
This year’s Yerevan Wine Days will celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of the great Armenian artist Martiros Saryan.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning․
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
Top stories
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
Latest news
UAE, Singapore report first deaths from Covid-19 The United Arab Emirates and Singapore have recorded their first two deaths each related to the novel coronavirus.
Ferrari, Fiat want to help Italy make ventilators in coronavirus crisis Rome has asked Siare to ramp up its monthly production of ventilators from 160 to 500 amid the virus crisis.
China's imported coronavirus cases climb as expats return home All 41 of the new cases in China were imported from abroad, bringing the total number of such cases to 269.
Turkey coronavirus death toll rises to 9; 311 new cases recorded in a day "We should not show leniency for even one moment in our efforts," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.