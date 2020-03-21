Yerevan Wine Days pushed back September 4 and 5

Yerevan Wine Days pushed back September 4 and 5
March 21, 2020 - 11:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2020 edition of Yerevan Wine Days has been pushed back four months to September 4 and 5, people behind the event said.

The gathering, originally set for May 1 and 2, has probably been rescheduled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country,

This year’s Yerevan Wine Days will celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of the great Armenian artist Martiros Saryan.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning․

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.

