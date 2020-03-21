COVID-19: Georgia declares a one-month state of emergency

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has announced a state of emergency in the former Soviet republic in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, RFE/RL reveals.

Gakharia told journalists in the capital, Tbilisi, on March 21 that the state of emergency was scheduled to last for one month.

It could be extended further depending on how the situation unfolds in the weeks ahead.

"Our main task today is preventing a fast spread of coronavirus among the population," Gakharia said, adding that punishments will be imposed against those who violate "quarantine and self-isolation regulations during the state of emergency."

Gahkharia said restrictions on traffic, except for the transport of cargo, will be imposed.

He also said property rights for individuals and legal entities may be restricted during the state of emergency.

Georgian health officials early on March 21 reported four new cases during the previous 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 47.

So far, there have not been any deaths in Georgia from the virus.