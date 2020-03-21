Armenia closing malls, bars, night clubs, movie theaters
March 21, 2020 - 19:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is closing shopping malls, bars, night clubs, dance clubs and movie theaters from March 22 to April 14, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post on March 21 evening.
Bookmakers and casinos will also be shut down temporarily in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 160 as of Saturday, March 21 morning․
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
