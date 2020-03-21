Second patient recovered from coronavirus in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The second patient diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Armenia has recovered, according to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

Torosyan said the patient will be discharged on Saturday, March 21 alongside their mother who either had not contracted the virus or had recovered before being diagnosed.

"Either way, all her tests have come back negative," Torosyan said.

The first patient who was confirmed to be carrying the virus had earlier recovered from the disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 160 as of Saturday, March 21 morning․

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.