Health Minister: Six Covid-19 patients in Armenia have pneumonia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Sunday, March 22 that 6 out of Armenia’s 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia.

Torosyan said most patients are in satisfactory condition, and only six of them need intensive treatment.

According to the Health Minister, none of the patients need artificial ventilation.

Torosyan reminded that coronavirus is more difficult for vulnerable members of the population – elderly people or those with existing chronic diseases– to protect themselves.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 190 as of Sunday, March 22 morning․

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.