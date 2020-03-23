Italy coronavirus deaths nearing 5500 after 651 rise
March 23, 2020 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy's world-topping toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 5,500 on Sunday, March 22 after the Mediterranean country reported another 651 deaths, The Local reports.
The latest daily toll was smaller than Saturday's record 793 fatalities but still the second-highest registered during Italy's month-long crisis.
The number of confirmed new infections rose by 10.4 percent to 59,138. Italy's death toll now stands at 5,476.
The one-day total is less than the 793 new coronavirus deaths recorded on Saturday, a one-day record.
Italy has reported over 2,000 deaths since Friday, a grim figure that suggested the pandemic may be breaking through the government's various containment and social distancing measures.
But Italian civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli was hopeful.
"The figures announced today are lower than those for yesterday," he told reporters.
"I hope and we all hope that these figures can be borne out in the coming days. But do not let your guard down."
The Mediterranean nation of 60 million has been under an effective lockdown since March 12, when public gatherings were banned and most stores shuttered.
On Saturday evening the Italian PM Giuseppe Conte announced that all non-essential factories would end production.
Photo. AFP
