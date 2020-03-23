Aurora donates 10 ventilators to Armenian hospitals
March 23, 2020 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has decided to direct its #AraratChallenge funds to support Armenian health professionals on the front lines with 10 ventilators.
"On behalf of the partners and supporters of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, we would like to confirm that during the outbreak of COVID-19 we fully intend to continue our global efforts to help the most vulnerable while supporting local health professionals on the front lines," people behind the initiative said.
"At the core of Aurora’s mission is the drive to offer life and hope to those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid anywhere in the world."
Aurora said they will continue giving a second chance to those who have already been through so much.
At the same time, the Initiative will contribute to fighting the pandemic and supporting the medical staff by providing ten lung ventilation devices for Armenian hospitals from the funds raised via #AraratChallenge campaign.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 194 as of Sunday, March 22 evening.
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
