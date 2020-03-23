Armenia bans citizens of more countries amid spreading Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - The list of countries whose citizens can’t enter Armenia has been revised, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.

The country had earlier banned citizens from 16 countries.

Beginning from March 23, citizens from the United States, Australia, EU member states (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Sweden, Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France), Turkey, Israel, Iran, Canada, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, China, Russia, Georgia will not be able to travel to Armenia.

The law does not apply to representatives of diplomatic missions, consulates and international organizations and members of their families.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 194 as of Sunday, March 22 evening.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.