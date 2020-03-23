Former Armenian PM appointed Deputy Chairman of EDB Board

March 23, 2020 - 19:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ex-Prime Minister of Armenia, former chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The EDB is an international financial institution established by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006.

EDB's capital is $7 billion.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are the member states of the bank.

