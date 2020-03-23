Armenia halted coronavirus test analysis for a day
March 23, 2020 - 15:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - No analysis of coronavirus tests were performed in Armenia on Sunday, March 22 for the final disinfection of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan, the laboratory has been working again since Monday morning.
The Ministry’s statement comes amid confusion as to why no new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Monday.
Nikoghosyan said more people were tested on Sunday but the results have not arrived yet.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 194 as of Sunday, March 22 evening.
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
