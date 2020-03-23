Merkel’s first coronavirus test comes back negative

PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for the coronavirus according to an initial result, allaying concern over Germany’s leadership as Europe confronts the spiraling pandemic, Bloomberg reports. “Further tests will be taken in the coming days” to confirm Merkel’s health, her chief spokesman Steffen Seibert said. Merkel was in good health and, like many others, doing the job from home, he said earlier.

Merkel quarantined herself late Sunday after learning that she had contact with a doctor who later tested positive for the virus. The doctor had administered a precautionary immunization against bacterial pneumonia for Merkel, 65, on Friday.

The chancellor is leading by example as she tries to persuade Germans to take the threat of the virus seriously. While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also self-isolating, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his deputy Pablo Iglesias have both continued to attend cabinet meetings after their partners tested positive. Via video link, the German leader on Monday chaired an emergency cabinet meeting that signed off on an unprecedented package worth more than 750 billion euros ($800 billion) to buoy the economy.