Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 235 in Armenia

March 24, 2020 - 00:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 41 to reach 235 on Monday, March 24 evening, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan said the scale of new cases are worrying, adding that there have been confirmed new cases in production plants in Yerevan and the central province of Kotayk.

According to him, 26 patients have pneumonia.

The Prime Minister said more strict measures will be taken beginning from Tuesday, revealing that restaurants and cafes will be shut down across the country, certain construction sites, textile and light industry plants will be closed for a week.

The country had earlier closed shopping malls, bars, night clubs, dance clubs and movie theaters, as well as betting offices and casinos.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, two people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

