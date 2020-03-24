Covid-19 and the world: Italy has 602 new deaths; Hubei lifting lockdown

PanARMENIAN.Net - There are more than 381,000 cases of novel coronavirus and over 16,500 deaths globally, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources. More than 101,000 people have recovered from the disease worldwide, as of Tuesday, March 24 morning.

Italy has reported 602 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 6,077 with the tally of cases in the country, a major hotspot, rising to 63,928, Al Jazeera reports.

In the United States, there are over 42,600 cases, including at least 540 deaths, CNN says.

In the UK, the number of those who have died from the disease the virus causes, COVID-19, increased by 54, bringing the toll in the country to 335 among 6,650 cases. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered residents across the country to stay at home.

China's Hubei province, meanwhile, ground zero for the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic, is planning to lift nearly all lockdown restrictions across the province on Wednesday, authorities announced.

Mainland China's coronavirus cases have slowed to a trickle. On Monday, the country reported the first case in Hubei province in six days. It was among 78 additional cases reported as of the end of day Monday -- 74 of them imported.

And while nearly 82,000 people have been infected, 3,277 of whom have died, more than 73,000 have recovered.

According to a report from CNBC, Germany reported an additional 4,764 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the country’s total to 27,436, Robert Koch Institute, a German federal government agency responsible for disease control and prevention, revealed.

The country’s total deaths from the virus have increased by 28 to 114, the institute said.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain reached 2,182, adding 462 fatalities overnight, the health ministry said on Monday, while the total number of confirmed cases rose to 33,089 – up from 28,572 cases on Sunday, France 24 says.

Amid mounting alarm over the rising number of cases of and deaths due to the coronavirus, the Spanish government is seeking to extend until April 11 a state of emergency that it has imposed to try to control Europe's second-worst outbreak of coronavirus.

French health authorities have reported 186 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 860 or an increase of 28 percent, with the toll rising more sharply than the last three days as the country is about to enter its second week of lockdown.

During a press conference, Health Minister Olivier Veran added the number of cases had risen to 19,856, which is a rise of about 20 percent in 24 hours.

In Russia, there have been 438 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and one death, The Moscow Times reports.

Russia has stepped up its measures to tackle the pandemic and prevent its spread within the country.

South Korea has reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus and nine more deaths, bringing its totals to 9,037 infections and 120 deaths, Daily Pioneer reports.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that so far 171 infections have been linked to people entering the country from abroad.