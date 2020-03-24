Pornhub offering free premium memberships to everyone
March 24, 2020 - 14:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Adult entertainment website Pornhub has given people around the world free premium membership.
The moves comes amid global efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus as people around the globe are encouraged to stay home.
"Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd," the company said on Instagram.
"So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe. Pornhub dot com slash stayhome."
A premium subscription normally costs $9.99 per month, or $7.99 per month with a year-long package. Premium offers no ads, faster streaming, high-speed downloads, higher video quality, full DVDs, “discreet billing” and anytime cancellation, according to Pornhub’s website.
As of Tuesday, March 24, there have been more than 382,000 confirmed cases of people with the virus across the world. More than 16,500 people have died while almost 102,000 have recovered.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Covid-19 pandemic: Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 The IOC made the decision after Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe asked members to postpone the games.
Foreign Minister: Armenia supports UN call for global ceasefire António Guterres had called on warring parties to pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust and animosity.
System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian says he envies Metallica System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has talked about the American heavy metal band Metallica․
Armenia set to restrict people's movement to curb coronavirus spread Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said they are going to try to maintain self-isolation measures․