Pornhub offering free premium memberships to everyone

PanARMENIAN.Net - Adult entertainment website Pornhub has given people around the world free premium membership.

The moves comes amid global efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus as people around the globe are encouraged to stay home.

"Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd," the company said on Instagram.

"So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe. Pornhub dot com slash stayhome."

A premium subscription normally costs $9.99 per month, or $7.99 per month with a year-long package. Premium offers no ads, faster streaming, high-speed downloads, higher video quality, full DVDs, “discreet billing” and anytime cancellation, according to Pornhub’s website.

As of Tuesday, March 24, there have been more than 382,000 confirmed cases of people with the virus across the world. More than 16,500 people have died while almost 102,000 have recovered.