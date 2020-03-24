Woman infected with Covid-19 gives birth to healthy baby

PanARMENIAN.Net - A pregnant woman infected with the novel coronavirus has given birth to a healthy baby in a hospital in Athens on March 18, the Greek Reporter says.

An initial test has shown that the infant born at the maternity clinic of Attikon General Hospital is not infected.

The 24-year-old woman, who was in the 40th week of pregnancy, had developed Covid-19 symptoms days earlier and informed national health authorities.

She and her husband both tested positive for the coronavirus and it was recommended that she go to Attikon hospital to have her labor induced.

As of Monday, March 23, the first day of complete lockdown in Greece, the country's Health Ministry spokesperson and infectious diseases expert, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras confirmed 71 new coronavirus cases, taking the county’s total to 695. The number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus currently stands at 17.