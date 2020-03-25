Coronavirus cases in Russia climb to 658

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia reached 658 on Wednesday, March 25, according to Vedomosti.

The number of cases increased by 163 overnight, the biggest one day rise so far, the government’s official coronavirus website showed.

Most cases, 410, were in the capital, Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, has ordered the army to carry out drills designed to increase its readiness to fight the novel coronavirus if necessary, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Set for March 25-28, the drills will include specialist medical units and nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops.