Russia postpones constitutional referendum
March 25, 2020 - 21:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s April 22 public vote on a package of constitutional amendments will be postponed until after the coronavirus outbreak is under control, President Vladimir Putin said in a surprise televised address to the nation Wednesday, March 25, The Moscow Times reports.
The constitutional changes include an amendment that would reset the number of terms served by current and former presidents.
The amendment, which has been approved by lawmakers and the Constitutional Court, would potentially allow Putin to remain president until 2036.
Putin said the vote would be postponed indefinitely.
He added that next week would be a nationwide paid holiday to encourage Russians to stay home and slow the spread of the virus.
“We managed to restrain the spread of the disease, but it is impossible to completely block the infiltration of the coronavirus,” he said.
"Don't think that 'This can't happen to me.' It can happen to anyone. ... The most important thing is to stay home," he added.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian soldier's family member tests positive for coronavirus A member of the family of an Armenian serviceman has tested positive for coronavirus, Shushan Stepanyan said.
Armenia: Coronavirus recoveries grow by two to reach 18 overall So far, 18 patients have been cleared from the disease and discharged after testing negative for the virus.
Armenia pledges no utility shut-offs amid coronavirus crisis Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the government should come with a targeted plan of social support.
Artsakh says supports UN chief's call for global ceasefire Karabakh reaffirmed its commitment to the full maintenance of the ceasefire in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone.