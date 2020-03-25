U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion stimulus plan
March 25, 2020 - 20:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus, CNBC reports.
The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.
President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.
The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus in the U.S. has surpassed 55,000, and over 800 people have died so far.
