Covid-19 in the world: Spain overtakes China in number of deaths

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has surpassed 472,000, over 21,000 people have died, while more than 114,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.

Spain recorded more than 700 deaths over the past 24 hours - surpassing China in the global death toll - making the country now second to only Italy, Al Jazeera reports.

The number of people who have lost their lives because of the infection in Spain has reached 3,434, among 47,610 infections.

In China, 81,661 people have been infected, while 3,285 people have died from the COVID-19 disease.

A total of 67 new cases were reported in the country as of end-Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, all of which were imported, China’s National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

South Korea's given its latest update. The country confirmed 104 new cases, bringing the total to 9,241, with five more deaths.

Some 414 people were discharged from hospital after making a full recovery. In all, 4,144 people in South Korea have been cured of the virus.

The death toll from the outbreak in Italy has grown by 683 to 7,503, the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday, Reuters says.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 74,386 from a previous 69,176.

French health authorities reported 231 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday, taking the total to 1,331.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added that the number of cases had risen to 25,233, a rise of about 13% in 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom has risen to 463 as of Wednesday, the British government said, adding that more than 9,500 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in the country.

The United States officials reported 223 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, March 25, an increase higher than any other day, CNN reveals.

The dramatic spike brought the number of novel coronavirus deaths since the outbreak reached the U.S. in late January to at least 928.

Germany, meanwhile, reported another 4,995 cases of the coronavirus disease, with the country’s total now standing at 36,508, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Fatalities from COVID-19 in Germany increased by 50 to 198, said the institute, CNBC says.

According to report from Tehran Times, Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that 2,206 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 27,017

Some 9,625 patients, infected by the novel coronavirus, have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added, while To date, 2,077 people have died from the disease.