World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorest countries
March 26, 2020 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund have issued a joint statement to the G20 calling for debt relief for the poorest countries as the world is battling to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The coronavirus outbreak is likely to have severe economic and social consequences for IDA countries, home to a quarter of the world’s population and two-thirds of the world’s population living in extreme poverty.
The IDA (International Development Association) is the part of the World Bank that helps the world's poorest countries.
In the statement, the WB Group and the IMF are urging all official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from IDA countries that request forbearance.
"This will help with IDA countries’ immediate liquidity needs to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak and allow time for an assessment of the crisis impact and financing needs for each country," the statement said.
"We invite G20 leaders to task the WBG and the IMF to make these assessments, including identifying the countries with unsustainable debt situations, and to prepare a proposal for comprehensive action by official bilateral creditors to address both the financing and debt relief needs of IDA countries. We will seek endorsement for the Proposal at the Development Committee during the Spring Meetings (April 16–17)."
The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has surpassed 472,000, over 21,000 people have died, while more than 114,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Netflix spoiling shows in streets to make people stay home The streaming service has been filling billboards in gathering places with spoilers from trending Netflix Originals.
Three Armenian servicemen test positive for coronavirus Tonoyan also said that no Covid-19 cases have so far been registered in the Defense Army of Artsakh
Armenia: Three healthcare workers diagnosed with Covid-19 The Health Minister said such cases are inevitable, the important thing being their prompt identification.
Fitch revises Armenia banking sector outlook to negative Fitch ratings agency has revised banking sector outlooks to negative for Armenia and other ex-Soviet nations.