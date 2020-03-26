Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from March 26

PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and neighboring countries and the region in general.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 290 on Thursday, March 26. A total of 18 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while one has died.

In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase to date with 182 new cases, bringing the total number to 840 on Thursday. The country has also confirmed two deaths.

29 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan and one more patient died from the infection on Thursday. 122 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan. Three people have died so far.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 79 in Georgia. 4346 people are in quarantine and 247 are under examination in hospitals across the country.

A total of 157 people in Iran have died of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 2,234, said Iranian health authorities on Thursday.

Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,389 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 29,406.

In Turkey, COVID-19 has so far claimed 59 lives, while 2,433 have tested positive.