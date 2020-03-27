Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting
March 27, 2020 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A contract soldier of the Armenian army was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Friday, March 27, according to Sputnik Armenia.
Stepanyan said the serviceman has received a light injury in Azerbaijan's provocation from across the border.
She said the rival troops stopped shooting after the Armenian side's retaliatory fire.
The situation on the border is calm at the moment, the spokeswoman added.
