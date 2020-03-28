Covid-19: Germany will increase tests to 500,000 per week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany has increased its number of Covid-19 tests to 500,000 per week, a German scientist has said, according to euronews.

"The reason why Germany has so little deaths compared to its number of confirmed cases can be explained by the fact that we have a lot of laboratory diagnoses," said Dr Christian Drosten from Berlin's Charité University Hospital.

"We do 500,000 tests every week in Germany," he added.

Germany has been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with 49,603 confirmed cases, but has counted 308 deaths so far - a much small proportion than its European neighbours, such as France or Italy.

The country has one of the lowest death rate of Covid-19, with 0.6 per cent.

German researchers plan to regularly test more than 100,000 people to see if they have overcome infection with Covid-19 to track its spread, an institute behind the plan confirmed on Friday (March 27).

Heyo Kroemer, director of Charité University Hospital, said Germany also started to test earlier than other countries.