China's Wuhan partly reopens after coronavirus lockdown
March 28, 2020 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus pandemic began, has partially re-opened after more than two months of isolation.
Crowds of passengers were pictured arriving at Wuhan train station on Saturday, March 28, the BBC reports.
People are being allowed to enter but not leave, according to reports.
Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, saw more than 50,000 coronavirus cases. At least 3,000 people in Hubei died from the disease.
But numbers have fallen dramatically, according to China's figures. The state on Saturday reported 54 new cases emerging the previous day - which it said were all imported.
As it battles to control cases coming from abroad, China has announced a temporary ban on all foreign visitors, even if they have visas or residence permits. It is also limiting Chinese and foreign airlines to one flight per week, and flights must not be more than 75% full.
Photo. AFP
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Google announces $800 million aid package for SMBs The commitment will support SMB, health organizations and governments, and health workers.
Member of Armenian boxing team tests positive for coronavirus The virus was first confirmed in people who arrived with the delegation but were not its members.
Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 372 2172 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
U.S. approves $1.1 million Covid-19 aid package for Armenia The Department of State has unveiled a $274 million package for 64 of the world’s most at-risk countries.