Armenia: Number of coronavirus cases now tops 400
March 28, 2020 - 21:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 35 to reach 407 on Saturday, March 28 evening, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Health Ministry said earlier that 2172 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, 30 people have recovered, one has died from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Spain's coronavirus deaths surge by 832 in 24 hours A further 8,189 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 72,248.
Global condom shortage looms as production remains shut down The factory has not produced a single condom in its three Malaysian factories for more than a week
150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
China's Wuhan partly reopens after coronavirus lockdown Wuhan saw more than 50,000 coronavirus cases, and at least 3,000 people in Hubei died from the disease.