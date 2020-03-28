Armenia: Number of coronavirus cases now tops 400

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 35 to reach 407 on Saturday, March 28 evening, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Health Ministry said earlier that 2172 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, 30 people have recovered, one has died from the coronavirus in the country.