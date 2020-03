В Армении от коронавируса скончались 2 человека

Spain's coronavirus deaths surge by 832 in 24 hours A further 8,189 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 72,248. A further 8,189 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 72,248.

Global condom shortage looms as production remains shut down The factory has not produced a single condom in its three Malaysian factories for more than a week

150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.